freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €23.70 ($27.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.65 ($24.01).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock traded down €0.88 ($1.02) on Thursday, reaching €19.20 ($22.32). 1,056,410 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.81. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.