Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €90.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €90.80 ($105.58) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.89 ($95.22).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €71.12 ($82.70) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.