Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,119.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

