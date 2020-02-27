Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. 11,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.59.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $663,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $11,561,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.