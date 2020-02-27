FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

FCN stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 179,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,271. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.92. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

