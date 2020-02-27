FTX Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $240.56 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00028161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00499284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.98 or 0.06472851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,370,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,498,212 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @



FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

