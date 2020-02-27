FujiCoin (FJC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,997.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,890.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.96 or 0.02633967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.58 or 0.03710493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00718886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00804074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00088805 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00609816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,579,101,094 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

