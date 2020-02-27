Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. 1060 Capital LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 615,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 337,733 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 211,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLL opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.78.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

