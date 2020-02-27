FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $19.97 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $19.97 million and $423,849.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, C2CX, Livecoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, HitBTC, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

