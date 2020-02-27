Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Funko stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

