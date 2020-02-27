Fusion Hits Market Cap of $5.45 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Fusion has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $15.20 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox and Cobinhood. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

