FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

