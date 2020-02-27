FY2019 Earnings Forecast for MannKind Co. Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.40 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 99.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

