FY2019 Earnings Forecast for PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PERSIMMON/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERSIMMON/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $7.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

PERSIMMON/ADR stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.