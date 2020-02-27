FY2020 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,809. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.