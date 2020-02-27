FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Issued By Svb Leerink

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 29,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $594.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 6.05. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.