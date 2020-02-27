FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Superior Drilling Products worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.