FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.96. 6,292,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,537. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$13.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

