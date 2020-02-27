FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17).

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 271,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

