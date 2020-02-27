FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,724. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.76 and a 200 day moving average of $292.07. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

