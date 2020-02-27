FY2020 Earnings Forecast for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on REMYY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

REMYY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 2,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

