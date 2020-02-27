FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.86. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of RCL traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.56. 824,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,260. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $135.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,830,000 after acquiring an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.