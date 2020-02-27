FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Reduced by B. Riley

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,800. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after buying an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

