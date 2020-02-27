FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

