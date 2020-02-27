FY2020 EPS Estimates for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Reduced by Analyst

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Emergent Biosolutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NYSE EBS traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,483,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,296,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,829 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

