FY2020 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Corp Increased by Analyst (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

FN traded down C$1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.14. 151,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,593. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.70%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$283,307,691.33.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

