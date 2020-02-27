FY2020 EPS Estimates for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Decreased by Analyst

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globant in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,667. Globant has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

