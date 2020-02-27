FY2020 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harsco has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.