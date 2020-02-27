FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of HL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 410,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,826 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after buying an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 4,430,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 613,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.