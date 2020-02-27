FY2020 EPS Estimates for HMS Holdings Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HMS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 25,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,826. HMS has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HMS by 5,809.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.