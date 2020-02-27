FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.67.

PVG traded down C$0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.02. The company had a trading volume of 708,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,517. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 46.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.49 and a 1-year high of C$18.30.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

