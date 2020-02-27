FY2020 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Corp Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 49,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,119. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 214,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

