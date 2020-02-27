FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 336,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,901. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Wingstop by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.