FY2021 Earnings Estimate for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 492,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,831. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

