FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $119.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $119.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $129.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $139.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $148.31 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,671.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,963.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,968.76. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

