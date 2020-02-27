FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Oceaneering International Issued By G.Research (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. G.Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of OII traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 850,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,715. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 452,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

