FY2021 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Increased by Analyst

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 570,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,113. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $873.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,645.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.29.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,686,592 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,738 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

