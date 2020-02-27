FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Raised by Analyst

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.82.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. Emera has a twelve month low of C$46.30 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

