FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $793.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

