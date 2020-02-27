FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 704,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

