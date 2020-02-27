FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 552,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $109.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

