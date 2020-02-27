G Andrea Botta Buys 5,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,292. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

