G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

