G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Announces Earnings Results

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,813. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $669.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.