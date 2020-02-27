G4S (LON:GFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on G4S in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($3.03).

Get G4S alerts:

GFS stock opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 165.75 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.