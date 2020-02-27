G4S (LON:GFS) PT Raised to GBX 210

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G4S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($3.03).

Get G4S alerts:

Shares of LON GFS opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.70. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 165.75 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.