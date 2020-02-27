Gaia Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

