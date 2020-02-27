GAMB (GMB) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $408,133.00 and approximately $54,699.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

