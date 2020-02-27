Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $115.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

