Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 3,849 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

